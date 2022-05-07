- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has revealed that her baby bump photos was a prank.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shatta Michy disclosed that her baby bump photoshoot was a survey to see how nosy Ghanaians are.

According to the actress and entrepreneur, Ghanaians are nosy and must not believe everything they see on social media.

“Family, you all have been warned severally about not believing everything you see on social media. Have you all learnt your lesson now? Lesson learnt.

This was a survey to see how nosy Ghanaians are. You all love nkonkonsa, you are all nosy. Don’t believe everything you see on social media”, Michy disclosed.

This comes after Michy released baby bump pictures yesterday to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The mother of one shared pictures of her baby bump and expressed excitement about her new bundle of joy.

However, she has come out to say that it was all a hoax.