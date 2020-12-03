Akufo-Addo is clean, has never taken bribe in his life – Oppong Nkrumah

- Advertisement -

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has jumped to the defence of President Akufo-Addo following allegations that he (Akufo-Addo) took a bribe of $40,000.

Akufo-Addo has come under serious public discussion following a supposed video of him taking bribe in a brown sealed envelope at his office.

The said video has particularly been referenced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama.

Reacting to these wild allegations, Oppong Nkrumah in a statement said H.E President Akufo-Addo has never taken a bribe in his life.

“President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe.

The original footage of the incident shows it dearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the statement said.

“The people of Ghana are discerning and will not be swayed by obvious fabrications designed by persons who always seek to bring the name of the Republic into disrepute and sully its image amongst the comity of nations.

He again noted that the allegations of bribery against Akufo-Addo are fabricated nd false.

Accusing the NDC and John Mahama of engaging a campaign of lies by doctoring a video to make the President look bad in the eyes of the public.

The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery.

The Government of Ghana notes, without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the

campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo

Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of bribery. The false accusation is premised on a doctored video of a 2016 campaign donation to

then-candidate Akufo-Addo. Characteristic of the NDC’s reliance on waging a campaign

of lies, fake news and fabrications, the opposition candidate and his party have now

sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the

the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving a bribe. Whilst we are not surprised by the new low by the opposition candidate and his party, we

remind Ghanaians that they should expect more of such falsehoods and fabrications in

the days leading up to the election. It has become clear that candidate Mahama’s failed

the campaign now sees fake news and fabrications, as well as an amendment of their earlier

promises as the only hope to salvage what is going to be another decisive victory for

President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party. We are not disappointed that Mr Mahama and the current NDC leadership will stoop so

low with obvious fabrications which they hope can change the minds of Ghanaians. It is

and will always be their stock-in-trade. The people of Ghana are discerning and will not be swayed by obvious fabrications

designed by persons who always seek to bring the name of the Republic into disrepute

and sully its image amongst the comity of nations. The general public and the media are encouraged to be vigilant in order not to fall prey

to the antics of these persons who desperately desire to tarnish the image of the Republic

for their own selfish, parochial, partisan ends. For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any

untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe. The original footage of the incident shows it

clearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more.

He advised the media and general public to be watchful in order not to fall prey to the antics of the opposition NDC whose main objective is to dirty the image of the country for their narrow-minded gains.