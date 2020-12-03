type here...
Akufo-Addo is clean, has never taken bribe in his life – Oppong Nkrumah

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Nana Addo
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has jumped to the defence of President Akufo-Addo following allegations that he (Akufo-Addo) took a bribe of $40,000.

Akufo-Addo has come under serious public discussion following a supposed video of him taking bribe in a brown sealed envelope at his office.

The said video has particularly been referenced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama.

Reacting to these wild allegations, Oppong Nkrumah in a statement said H.E President Akufo-Addo has never taken a bribe in his life.

“President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe.

The original footage of the incident shows it dearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the statement said.

“The people of Ghana are discerning and will not be swayed by obvious fabrications designed by persons who always seek to bring the name of the Republic into disrepute and sully its image amongst the comity of nations.

He again noted that the allegations of bribery against Akufo-Addo are fabricated nd false.

Accusing the NDC and John Mahama of engaging a campaign of lies by doctoring a video to make the President look bad in the eyes of the public.

The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW;

  1. The Government of Ghana notes, without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the
    campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo
    Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of bribery.
  2. The false accusation is premised on a doctored video of a 2016 campaign donation to
    then-candidate     Akufo-Addo. Characteristic of the NDC’s reliance on waging a campaign
    of lies, fake news and fabrications, the opposition candidate and his party have now
    sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the
    the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving a bribe.
  3. Whilst we are not surprised by the new low by the opposition candidate and his party, we
    remind Ghanaians that they should expect more of such falsehoods and fabrications in
    the days leading up to the election. It has become clear that candidate Mahama’s failed
    the campaign now sees fake news and fabrications, as well as an amendment of their earlier
    promises as the only hope to salvage what is going to be another decisive victory for
    President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.
  4. We are not disappointed that Mr Mahama and the current NDC leadership will stoop so
    low with obvious fabrications which they hope can change the minds of Ghanaians. It is
    and will always be their stock-in-trade.
  5. The people of Ghana are discerning and will not be swayed by obvious fabrications
    designed by persons who always seek to bring the name of the Republic into disrepute
    and sully its image amongst the comity of nations.
  6. The general public and the media are encouraged to be vigilant in order not to fall prey
    to the antics of these persons who desperately desire to tarnish the image of the Republic
    for their own selfish, parochial, partisan ends.
  7. For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any
    untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe. The original footage of the incident shows it
    clearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more.

He advised the media and general public to be watchful in order not to fall prey to the antics of the opposition NDC whose main objective is to dirty the image of the country for their narrow-minded gains.

Source:GHPAGE

