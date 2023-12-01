type here...
Akwantuo Mu Nsem; Lady narrates how she got pregnant for her teacher in class 6 – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The current episode of ‘Akwantuo Mu Nsem’ hosted by Barima Kwaku Asubonteng aka Asa-B has really caused some stir on social media after deep revelations were made by the guest known us Mary Adu.

Mary who is currently a Kuwait resident narrated a story on how she got pregnant for her teacher when she was a mere class 6 student.

According to her, the teacher who was a primary 1 student sent his number to her to give him a call.

She went on to add that an entanglement brewed between the 2 which led to her being invited over to his house and that was where her woes as a teenage girl began.

Mary said they had an affair that day and unfortunately without protection which led to her getting pregnant unbeknownst to her.

When asked how she went astray at such an early age, Mary blamed it on her family as she cited negligence from their end. She went on to add that they did little to nothing to cater for her needs which made her jumped on to any opportunity.

However, Mary asserted that she has not slept with any man for the past 9 years because she is busy making money in her new environment.

Watch the full video below

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/us2PSuWJWxD1MnJo/?mibextid=HSR2mg

