In a news file by MynewsGh, the first wife of Alhaji Asumah Banda, business mogul and millionaire Cassandra Banda has filed a court process to have her marriage annulled.

Alhaji Asumah Banda is one of Ghana’s wealthiest merchants and was once widely believed to be the richest man in the nation.

Cassandra who told the court she met and married a then 41-year-old Alhaji Asumah Banda when he was virtually a “nobody and unknown”, says she deserves to be sufficiently compensated for her direct and indirect role in helping, contributing and supporting him reach where he is now from their humble start in London together.

Alhaji Asoma Banda who turned 89 years old this year, 2022, will be 90 by next year June. He was born in June 1933.

Cassandra contends that she married a then-unknown Alhaji Asumah Banda in 1974 in London in the United Kingdom but the marriage has now reached a point on irreconcilable differences after years of alleged philandering by her husband which she largely ignored.

Cassandra Banda is asking for a settlement of approximately 60% of the assets and properties of the respected statesman.

Records show that Alhaji Asumah Banda, while married to Cassandra, a marriage registered in London and in Accra, also met and married Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda. The said marriage with Edwina Baaba his current caretaker and custodian took place in 1991 and remains active to date.

A court battle over the right of custodianship of a weak and sick Alhaji Banda favoured Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda.

