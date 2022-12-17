- Advertisement -

Social media for some days now have been talking about the fate of Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Asoma Banda who is currently hospitalised and his family fighting over his properties.

Trust investigative netizens to dig deep and bring out archives of when things were going perfectly well in the family of the CEO of Antrak Group of Companies.

A video we have chanced upon on social media shows the 60th birthday party held for his wife identified as Mrs Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda.

Mrs Bandah celebrated her birthday in style with her loved ones and close friends. There were so many wonderful moments at the gathering.

After getting dressed, Mrs Banda debuted her first appearance in the video wearing a lovely lace dress.

The celebrant was then seen dancing to Simi’s Duduke song on the dance floor at the main party.

Later, she was observed taking part in a formation dance to Marcia Griffiths’ Electric Boogie with other persons.

Watch the video below:

After the video ended, Mrs. Banda changed into another chic costume and continued to dance the night away.