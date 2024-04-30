All internet fraudsters will go to heaven because they’re only emulating Jacob – Popular pastor states

A Nigerian pastor’s controversial sermon has stirred heated debates on social media after he claimed that internet fraudsters, commonly known as “Yahoo Boys,” would secure a place in heaven based on biblical precedent.

The pastor argued that cyber fraudsters are merely following the footsteps of Jacob from the Bible, who secured his inheritance through deceitful means.

During a fervent sermon delivered to his congregation, the pastor referenced Genesis Chapter 27, verses 1 to 40, where Jacob deceived his father Isaac and obtained his elder brother Esau’s birthright with the help of their mother, Rebekah.

Drawing parallels between Jacob’s actions and contemporary internet fraud, the pastor asserted that Jacob’s deception marked the beginning of fraudulence, which has persisted through subsequent generations.

The pastor’s sermon, delivered with conviction, garnered the enthusiastic endorsement of his congregants, who exclaimed “I believe” in response to his message.

A video capturing the pastor’s sermon has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread mixed reactions from users.

While some individuals expressed disagreement with the pastor’s interpretation, criticizing him for allegedly tarnishing the reputation of Christianity, others acknowledged the thought-provoking nature of his message.

Some users argued that the pastor’s assertion held merit to some extent, highlighting the complex moral dilemmas inherent in biblical narratives and their relevance to contemporary ethical issues.

The pastor’s remarks have reignited discussions surrounding the intersection of faith, morality, and modern-day practices, particularly in the context of technological advancements and evolving societal norms.