There’s an allegation that MzGee slept with Mark Okraku Mantey – Afia Schwar claims

Afia Schwar is loud once again on the internet. The Controversial Socialite is once again emitting heat online that is quickly shaking tables and breaking ground.

The mother of twins in her usual LIVE sessions on TIKTOK has made some wild claims against Media Personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popular as MzGee.

Afia Schwar alleges that MzGee slept with her former boss Mark Okraku Mantey (the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts) during her days at her former workstation.

According to her, it is an allegation flying across in the media space that has got people talking.

READ ALSO: Mzgee has been chopped by her boss – Afia Schwar alleges

She vehemently mentioned that MzGee has something under the sheet and is trying hard to cover it but she will not allow that to happen.

Afia Schwar called out MzGee to properly come out clean and react to the issue since she also sits on her show to dissect other people’s marital issues.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW