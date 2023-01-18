type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAlpha Hour YouTube account has been restored with all videos intact
News

Alpha Hour YouTube account has been restored with all videos intact

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The hacked YouTube of Alpha Hour has been restored, Pastor Elvis Agyemeng has announced in a Tweet hours ago.

Finally, his prayers to God have been answered and as such can now go back to going Live during the night times.

Pastor Elvis regardless of the tough time is still committed to his divine purposes to the end.

This was how to broke the news,Read it here

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the founder of the Grace Mountain Ministry announced that the Ministry’s YouTube channel was hacked.

He made public the breach via a Facebook post and indicated that his team is working around the clock to have it restored.

READ ALSO: Alpha Hour pastor slammed for raining curses on church’s YouTube hackers

During a live stream episode 269 of his late-hour prayer program Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis sent out a strong notice to the perpetrators.

He made a very crucial statement about the implications of their actions.

The heartbroken man of God claimed they had subtly staged an uprise against God and his word and that will they will pay dearly for it.

His outburst was slammed by netizens. They said it was not right for the man of God to curse the hackers.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 18, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    71 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News