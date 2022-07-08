- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has opened up on the current state of the country stating she knew President Nana Addo was going to fail.

According to her, there have been a lot of scandals since the president took over power and instead of him firing the people, he rather paid no attention and that killed her hopes of the government fighting corruption.

“When our president didn’t fire Eugene Arhin for plagiarizing his inaugural speech; you should’ve known things were going downhill from there. Plagiarism is literally stealing someone’s work and passing it off as your own. Stealing oh, but he was kept there to continue”, she tweeted.

Also Read: Efforts by Safo Kantanka to get his daughter Adwoa Safo back have proved futile – Source

See screenshot below:

Lydia Forson

She claims that the party educated Ghana’s citizens how to demand responsibility while it was in opposition, and as a result, they are now being held to the same standards as when they were in opposition.

Her outstanding advocacy has had an impact on several decisions in Ghana and beyond.

Also Read: Residents of Kumasi start buying their coffins in anticipation of their death

She continued: “Each time the NPP laments over how the minority frustrates their efforts,I wonder if they’re that out of touch. Mahama couldn’t fart without y’all threatening demonstrations; your petty was unmatched. YOU are the reason we’re all on your necks; you laid the foundation.”

See screenshot of her post