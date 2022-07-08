- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo according to a source has ‘disrespected’ her dad Safo Kantanka after she failed to listen to him.

Adwoa Safo as she is affectionately known to many in the political space has been missing from Parliament for some time now forcing the Speaker of Parliament to forward her case to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

All attempts to get her to meet the committee have proved futile including a scheduled zoom meeting which she didn’t honour a few days ago.

According to information from a source, her father Apostle Kwadwo Safo who is the founder of the Kristo Asafo mission tried to get in touch with her and advise her on the need to make herself available for the privileges committee.

The source continued that the meeting between the two didn’t end well as Adwoa Safo failed to buy into her father’s idea.

Aside from that, the source further stated that Adwoa Safo is having personal issues she is dealing with and this has even affected her new marriage which is just a few years old.

She apparently experienced postpartum depression as well, and she was forced to have therapy to get over the pain of her failed marriage and poor health.

Ghanaians are still waiting for the action to be taken by the President of the land if whether he would sack Adwoa Safo as a minister and also the outcome of Parliament on whether to retain her as an MP or sack her.