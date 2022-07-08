type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsEfforts by Safo Kantanka to get his daughter Adwoa Safo back have...
News

Efforts by Safo Kantanka to get his daughter Adwoa Safo back have proved futile – Source

By Qwame Benedict
Family photo of Adwoa Safo and Apostle Kwadwo Safo
Adwoa Safo and Apostle Kwadwo Safo
- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo according to a source has ‘disrespected’ her dad Safo Kantanka after she failed to listen to him.

Adwoa Safo as she is affectionately known to many in the political space has been missing from Parliament for some time now forcing the Speaker of Parliament to forward her case to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

All attempts to get her to meet the committee have proved futile including a scheduled zoom meeting which she didn’t honour a few days ago.

Also Read: Residents of Kumasi start buying their coffins in anticipation of their death

According to information from a source, her father Apostle Kwadwo Safo who is the founder of the Kristo Asafo mission tried to get in touch with her and advise her on the need to make herself available for the privileges committee.

The source continued that the meeting between the two didn’t end well as Adwoa Safo failed to buy into her father’s idea.

Aside from that, the source further stated that Adwoa Safo is having personal issues she is dealing with and this has even affected her new marriage which is just a few years old.

Also Read: UK: Why Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister [What caused it]

She apparently experienced postpartum depression as well, and she was forced to have therapy to get over the pain of her failed marriage and poor health.

Ghanaians are still waiting for the action to be taken by the President of the land if whether he would sack Adwoa Safo as a minister and also the outcome of Parliament on whether to retain her as an MP or sack her.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, July 8, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    4.8mph
    75 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News