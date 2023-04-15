An Actress, model etc – All you need to know about Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk who is filing for divorce

The spouse of football player Achraf Hakimi, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce and asked for half of his assets.

Nevertheless, the court informed her that her “Millionaire” husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 million per month from PSG, while his mother Mrs Fatima receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing.

He asks his mum to buy him anything whenever he wants it.

Well, the question is why Achraf Hakimi’s wife wants out. Why does she really want to end the marriage? Is there more that we know?

It is believed that Achraf Hakimi’s recent rape case is the primary reason his wife wants a divorce.

Achraf Hakimi rape case

In March 2023, Achraf Hakimi was indicted for rape.

A woman of the same age who claims to have been assaulted on February 25 at the player’s residence has accused the 24-year-old Moroccan international of the offence.

The sportsman’s attorney is of the opinion that her client is a victim of “attempted extortion.”

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office informed AFP and later Le Monde on Friday, March 3, that Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape and placed under court monitoring.

Le Parisien reported that the 24-year-old football player, who is a friend of Kylian Mbappé, has been the subject of a preliminary investigation since February 27 because of allegations made against him by a 24-year-old woman.

The latter went to the Nogent-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) police station to report a rape that was allegedly committed by Hakimi on February 25 at the player’s residence in Boulogne-Billancourt but did not submit a complaint (Hauts-de-Seine).

According to reports, she met the French defender in January through the social networking site Instagram.

It is believed that this is the primary reason why Achraf Hakimi’s wife is seeking divorce to protect herself and keep herself safe from her husband who she has come to have doubts about.

The identity of Hiba Abouk has become a topic of interest and as such GHPage has dug deep to reveal who is 36-year-old Hiba.

Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane, better known as Hiba Abouk, born on October 30, 1986, is a Spanish actress and model.

She is known for her roles in television series, especially that of Fátima in El Príncipe.

She is of Tunisian and Libyan descent. Her parents had earlier settled in Spain after emigrating from Tunisia.

Hiba is passionate about Flamenco. She studied at the French Lycée in Madrid until age 18. Later she studied Arabic philology, and she earned a licentiate degree in drama from the Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático (RESAD).

After one appearance in an episode of the television series El síndrome de Ulíses in 2008, credited as Hiba Hadoukis, her acting career really started in 2010, on La isla de los nominados, a comedy series broadcast by the Spanish TV channel Cuatro.

It was followed, in 2011, by an episodic role in the Spanish adaptation of Cheers and the role of Guadalupe in El corazón del océano which, however, was not aired until 2014.

In 2012 she became part of the regular cast of the comedy series of Antena 3 Con el culo al aire, in which she participated in the first two seasons.

In February 2014, she made her debut in El Príncipe, a crime drama series aired on Telecinco that is usually watched by more than five million viewers and in which she plays her first leading role.

In 2014, Hiba won the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards, as a women’s beauty icon. Abouk was married to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. They have two sons. In March 2023, Abouk announced their divorce.