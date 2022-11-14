Scores of Ghanaians have been reacting to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen by President Nana Akufo-Addo following corruption allegations against him.

The Minister of State in charge of Finance was sacked hours before the premiere of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work ‘Galamsey Economy’.

In the said documentary, Mr Adu Boahen is said to have told the undercover investigators that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 token as an appearance fee before meeting with supposed investors.

READ MORE: Charles Adu Boahen sacked by Akufo-Addo over Anas’ exposé

The Minister is also reported to have said that the Vice President would demand some contracts from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine.

“He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is alleged to have said.

In the wake of the development, Ghana’s digital space has been awash with a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Find some of the comments below:

Anas is more powerful than the 80 MPs who want Finance Minister and his deputy sacked ?????



Just a statement from Anas has sacked Charles Adu Boahen pic.twitter.com/eGrQiLlv8b — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 14, 2022

“Before you see the Akufo Addo, you have to pay $20,000”~ Kennedy Agyapong,2017



Cash for seat scandal: to sit close to Akufo Addo, you have to pay $200,000,2018



“You have to pay $200,000 appearance fee before you meet Bawumia”~ Charles Adu Boahen — KOJO DYNAMIC ? (@AnnanPerry) November 14, 2022

First it was a former GFA Boss and now Charles Adu Boahen. Bawumia still crying foul that his name is being used to collect monies. Can't wait to watch Galamsey Economy documentary by @anasglobal. THERE IS SOMETHING IN THE SOUP!!! ? — Mirpuri? (@InterBoy1908) November 14, 2022

President @NAkufoAddo …Good morning Sir! Now you know why you ought to have used the Anas Principle as you promised! Now you know you should have sacked/fired Ken Ofori Atta,Charles Adu Boahen and all your now disgraced appointees at the Ministry of Finance! #KenMustGo — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 14, 2022

Dr. Charles Adu Boahen the Minister of State is guilty of influence peddling and has been sacked by @NAkufoAddo and handed to the OSP for investigations. Should Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta not suffer same for conflict of interest? That’s my question. What’s your answer? — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) November 14, 2022

??? Don’t be deceived…Sacking Charles Adu Boahen won’t change anything ?????



Charles Bissue was caught on camera by Anas Tiger Eye collecting bribes from miners to destroy our waters bodies, Today he is on the ticket of the NPP to contest as MP for Essikado Keten ??? pic.twitter.com/e3qMSTztjz — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) November 14, 2022

– Anas exposes Charles Adu Boahen for revealing that the Vice President needs an appearance fee of only $200K for him to avail himself and offer his support to an investor



– Akufo-Addo sacks Charles Adu Boahen



– Vice President Bawumia contradicts claims by Charles Adu Boahen pic.twitter.com/JLiZdgwTw6 — Charles Sarpong Amponsah (@kwadwosarpongg) November 14, 2022

Sacking Charles Adu Boahen is too lenient. He should be jailed so he can atone for his crimes — Concra Gh? (@GhConcra) November 14, 2022

So I hear Charles Adu Boahen tendered his resignation but it wasn’t accepted. He was rather dismissed later. Done to save face. Lmaooo — H. (@harry_specter) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Veep has distanced himself from Adu-Boahen’s claims and called for an investigation into his statements contained in the documentary.

In a statement, Dr. Bawumia said: “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.

“He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” he insisted.