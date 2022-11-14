Scores of Ghanaians have been reacting to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen by President Nana Akufo-Addo following corruption allegations against him.
The Minister of State in charge of Finance was sacked hours before the premiere of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work ‘Galamsey Economy’.
In the said documentary, Mr Adu Boahen is said to have told the undercover investigators that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 token as an appearance fee before meeting with supposed investors.
READ MORE: Charles Adu Boahen sacked by Akufo-Addo over Anas’ exposé
The Minister is also reported to have said that the Vice President would demand some contracts from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.
“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine.
“He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is alleged to have said.
In the wake of the development, Ghana’s digital space has been awash with a flurry of reactions from netizens.
Find some of the comments below:
Meanwhile, Veep has distanced himself from Adu-Boahen’s claims and called for an investigation into his statements contained in the documentary.
In a statement, Dr. Bawumia said: “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.
“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.
“He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” he insisted.