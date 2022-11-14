Minister of State at the Ministry if Finance Mr. Charles Adu Boahen has been relieved from office with immediate effect following a revelations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a lengthy post on social media revealed how Mr. Adu Boahen who claimed to be a cousin to the President was transacting business with a member of the investigative team to secure a $200k bribe for the Vice President.

The post also disclosed how the Minister of State mentioned to the businessman(Anas) how he could also invest into his real estate company so he could get his 20% cut should his initial plan sees the light.

Following this, the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo through the director of communications Eugene Arhin has written to officially terminate the appointment of Mr. Adu Boahen.

According to the letter, the President had spoken with Mr Adu Boahen and directed the issue to be referred to the Special Prosecutor to investigate.

Read the letter below:

The full exposé is set to be premiered today by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team at the Accra International Conference Center.