Angry mob lynch Nigerian man for sabbing two Ghanaian women in Gomoa Akatsi

A 34-year-old Nigerian man identified simply as Ikechukwu, was lynched by a mob at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central region, Ghana after he allegedly stabbed two women.

According to eyewitnesses, Ikechukwu, popularly known as ‘Nose Mask’, allegedly stabbed a young lady in their residence and gushed the intestines of another out when he was confronted by the residents for the first act.

The residents said the Nigerian rented a room in the house for the past 11 months and suspects he is engaged in some spirit practices which could be the reason for his actions.

An eyewitness narrated the incident to journalists at the scene on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.

“We met the woman in a pool of blood and called a taxi to pick her to Winneba so we asked who did it and the girls in the house knew it was Nigerian.

He started throwing stones the moment he saw us and he had locked the door so we forced and broke into it,” the witness narrated.

“He was wielding a cutlass when we entered so he stabbed the first lady that entered and got her intestines out. Everyone got afraid so I was the only person who struggled with him to retrieve the knife,”

“The first victim is a woman who she stays with in the same house and the second lady is from Akoti. When he did the first one and saw us coming, that’s when he started throwing stones. His landlord will determine whether he is correct or not.”

The two victims have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialized Hospital for treatment while the Gomoa Ojobi police have conveyed the body of the deceased to the police mortuary for preservation.