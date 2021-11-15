Anita and husband, Barima spotted for the first time chilling in their lavish mansion after expensive royal wedding

- Advertisement -

The newest couple in town Anita Sefa Boakye and Bairma Osei Mensah have been spotted having a good time together in their lavish mansion a week after their expensive royal wedding.

In a video sighted, the couple stepped out in beautiful matching kente outfits for another thanksgiving service in Kumasi yesterday (Sunday, November 14, 2021).

The couple as seen in the video clip were having a good time, they were holding and facing each other in an attractive bearing as they outfitted to go out.

One thing caught our attention in the video. Aside from the lover-birds expressing love to each other, we spotted some amazing deluxe vehicles parked around.

Watch the video below;

Their marriage ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a four-day event. It took place in Kumasi (Garden City).

The plush ceremony started on Friday 5th November 2021 and ended on Monday 8th November 2021.