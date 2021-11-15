type here...
GhPageLifestyleAnita and husband, Barima spotted for the first time chilling in their...
Lifestyle

Anita and husband, Barima spotted for the first time chilling in their lavish mansion after expensive royal wedding

By Mr. Tabernacle
The newest couple in town Anita Sefa Boakye and Bairma Osei Mensah have been spotted having a good time together in their lavish mansion after expensive royal wedding.
- Advertisement -

The newest couple in town Anita Sefa Boakye and Bairma Osei Mensah have been spotted having a good time together in their lavish mansion a week after their expensive royal wedding.

In a video sighted, the couple stepped out in beautiful matching kente outfits for another thanksgiving service in Kumasi yesterday (Sunday, November 14, 2021).

The couple as seen in the video clip were having a good time, they were holding and facing each other in an attractive bearing as they outfitted to go out.

One thing caught our attention in the video. Aside from the lover-birds expressing love to each other, we spotted some amazing deluxe vehicles parked around.

Watch the video below;

READ ALSO: A tour inside the mansion built for Anita Sefa purposely for her wedding with Barima Osei

Their marriage ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a four-day event. It took place in Kumasi (Garden City).

The plush ceremony started on Friday 5th November 2021 and ended on Monday 8th November 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.8mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News