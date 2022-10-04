type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAnother Ghanaian nurse killed by boyfriend for threatening to end their relationship
News

Another Ghanaian nurse killed by boyfriend for threatening to end their relationship

By Lizbeth Brown
Alice Osafo
- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old nurse has reportedly been murdered by her boyfriend at Tepa Akwasiase in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ahafo region.

The deceased identified as Alice Osafo was killed by her boyfriend after she threatened to end their relationship.

According to reports, Alice found out her boyfriend, Ebenezer Agyei Acheampong was married with two children.

The two got into an argument after Alice threatened to leave the relationship and later stabbed her in the throat.

The brother of the deceased, Emmanuel Osafo confirmed the incident and explained how it happened.

“My sister was very angry when she found out her boyfriend was also married so she ended the relationship but Ebenezer said no” he disclosed.

ALSO READ: Lady who went missing after going for a nursing interview at Cape Coast found dead

Listen to the audio below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to sources, the neighbours were alarmed Alice did not come out of the room the next day and later broke into the room.

She was found lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood and the police were later informed.

The suspect is currently on the run.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News