A 26-year-old nurse has reportedly been murdered by her boyfriend at Tepa Akwasiase in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ahafo region.

The deceased identified as Alice Osafo was killed by her boyfriend after she threatened to end their relationship.

According to reports, Alice found out her boyfriend, Ebenezer Agyei Acheampong was married with two children.

The two got into an argument after Alice threatened to leave the relationship and later stabbed her in the throat.

The brother of the deceased, Emmanuel Osafo confirmed the incident and explained how it happened.

“My sister was very angry when she found out her boyfriend was also married so she ended the relationship but Ebenezer said no” he disclosed.

According to sources, the neighbours were alarmed Alice did not come out of the room the next day and later broke into the room.

She was found lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood and the police were later informed.

The suspect is currently on the run.