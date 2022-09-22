- Advertisement -

The two suspects – a pastor and a chief – arrested for the murder of 25-year-old prospective nursing student Georgina Asor Botchwey have confessed to the crime.

According to a report by TV3 Ghana, they told police that they committed the murder for money rituals.

The two convicted self-confessed murderers were exposed last Tuesday after Georgina Asor Botchwey has been found buried in the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region.

The pastor led investigators to the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, and the mortal remains of Georgina Asor Botchwey were exhumed.

Reports say the two, after kidnapping her, may have had several bouts of sex with her and killed her.

She was, then, buried in one of the rooms of the chief, who is currently on the run.

The body is said to have been buried for the past three weeks. Residents have expressed fear about the incident, especially as it involves a chief.

Also, a lot of social media users are still shocked and can’t believe that an ordained man of God was involved in such a satanic act.

