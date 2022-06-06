Another Kumawood actor reported dead

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GhPage.com indicates that another popular Kumawood actor has passed away.

The actor identified as Patrick Safo, is reported to have died on Saturday, 4th June 2022 after drowning in a pool.

The sudden demise of the actor, who also happens to be a preacher, was shared on social media by his close friend.

He shared on Facebook; “Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo is dead. May his soul rest with the Lord”.

His death comes after the sad demise of Kumawood actor Osei Tutu, who also passed away after battling a short ailment.