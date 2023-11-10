type here...
Entertainment

Another nasty video of Abena Korkor at the lavatory pleasuring herself drops; Video trends

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor who’s notoriously known for courting massive attention online by showing off her raw skin has become a topic for discussion on the internet once again.

In a new video that has been spotted online, Abena Korkor was totally naked leaving little to no imagination.

As seen, she bent the camera as she sat on the Water Closet to twerk for the camera and showed her nice waist beads in the process in the video that followed.

The socialite and mental health advocate in the clip appeared to be aware of every bit of act she put up and it was done purposefully to top trends and be the talk of the town.

The nasty video has since garnered massive reactions on the internet.

Abena Korkor must be banned from using social media to save us from talking about her again.

READ ALSO: Whoever leaked it should get ready to face the law – Abena Korkor reacts to her trending leaked videos

Source:GHPAGE

