Full leaked bedroom video of Abena Korkor and the married big man playing with his heavy banana

Abena Korkor has taken over social media trends once again as she has leaked another inappropriate video on social media.

Recall that over the weekends, Abena Korkor threatened to expose the set of people behind her viral masturbating video.

Well, Abena Korkor has walked the talk as she has done exactly what she said.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor drops new explicit video with a married big playing with his banana and her vajayjay

In this new video that has taken social media by storm, Abena Korkor can be seen playing with her vajayjay while the man in turn was playing with his erected banana.

The trending clip is from a Whatsapp video call they made to please themselves.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

As usual, Abena Korkor is trending number 1 on social media and she might be very happy wherever she is at the moment because that’s all she wants.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor complete leaked porrno video

Click on this LINK to watch the video