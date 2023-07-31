“Another one for the night”: Shatta Wale Shares A Kiss With His New Girlfriend

- Advertisement -

In a latest turn of events, Shatta Wale shares a kiss with an unknown lady at a campus show. The unknown lady happens to be his new girlfriend after his relationship with Freda, who he promised the world hit the rocks as widely expected.

In a video shared by Shadrach Craabe that’s fast going round on social media, the “Dancehall King” crooner, Shatta Wale kissed a lady who is rumoured to be his new girlfriend during a performance on stage.

After the painful separation between the Dancehall artist and his baby mama Michelle Diamond, popularly called “Shatta Michy”, he hasn’t really had any stable girl in his life as the known ones just come and go.

There was this Freda girl who was cruising with him for some months ago and suddenly disappeared from the scene days after. We all watched how he went public with Freda with their lovey dovey and afterwards we learned of their breakup. It clearly upset him, and he decided to take a break from anything relationship. He’s obviously found someone with whom he can be open about with again.

While performing at concert in Eastern Region, the musician, the musician moved away from the crowd to drink water. After the water, he quickly brushed his cute lips against the lady’s.

The lady did not appear astonished and she seems to be in cloud 9 enjoying such cute lips. As a result, many have deduced that the woman in question is Shatta Wale’s new lover. Why would anybody, friend or stranger, allow him to kiss her? Or, assuming the reports are accurate, how did the lady get there?