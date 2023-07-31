“Forget Shatta Wale, I’m In A Better Relationship Now” – Michy Discloses

- Advertisement -

After her relationship with self acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale ended after multiple controversies, the television host has disclosed that she had moved on and as such found a better half.

When asked in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM if she would reunite with the father of her son, Michy disclosed she is now in a very nice relationship.

She explained that what she has for the popular musician now is brotherly love which is as a result of the seed they both produced and share together.

“I won’t say i feel something like the way it used to be. It is more brotherly right now and we have a child together so I owe him that care. I have shown enough, a lot of care publicly to him. We won’t be hypocrites and say it just faded off. Yes, there are things I have made fade off but for that tiny bit of sweetness is still there. I am not good but I am actually in a very nice relationship now,” the Movement TV presenter stated.

She also expressed happiness about settling things with Wale and and appreciates him for supporting her through a recent post about her song.

“I actually appreciate that post and I am glad we have both looked over our differences for the sake of the child and for the sake of business that we can do in the future. I thank God that we have been able to look beyond the bad blood and live amicably.”