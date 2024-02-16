“Any idiot can go to court” – Lilwin hits hard and insults Martha Ankomah again amidst court summons

- Advertisement -

Controversial Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has subtly thrown shades at Martha Ankomah in a new social media post amidst court summons.

The actor, following Martha Ankomah’s lawsuit has taken to his official Instagram page to throw indirect shades as a reply to the actress.

The “Mama Boss Papa” hitmaker has posted a video on his Instagram page where NDC’s Asiedu Nketia vehemently said that any idiot can go to court.

“I say that any idiot can go to court. Those who do not understand it may have a problem with logic”, – Asiedu Nketia was heard saying in the video Lilwin posted.

Asiedu Nketia added that; “Any idiot can go to court is a response that is to be given to a plaintiff because a defendant is not guilty until a judge declares they are guilty.

According to him in the video, even the constitution of Ghana makes it clear that any idiot can take one to court but it only takes a judge to declare whether a lawsuit is sensible or not.

“When they say that you have been taken to court. And even before the matter is heard you are declared to be guilty. That is the response you have to give. Someone taking you to court does not make you feel guilty.

So I am saying that any idiot can take you to court. But it is the judges that would decide whether the case is sensible or not. You understand.

And that is the process we have in Ghana. Our laws make it clear that any idiot can go to court” – Asiedu Nketia added in the video posted by Lilwin.

He captioned the post; “As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. The movie is My Life. Long live Ghana ?? Movie”.

Martha Ankomah sues Lil Win for insulting her

Actress Martha Ankomah days after keeping quiet on all allegations levelled against her by popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has decided to speak out.

The actress who has been silent ever since Lil Win made a video to insult her has decided to break her silence by suing her colleague.

Per the document available, Martha Ankomah sued the actor yesterday February 14, 2023, with Lil Win having only eight days to appear before the court.

Read the suit below: