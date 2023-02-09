Daniel Duncan-Williams (also known as Deewills) has sent a fresh message to his father, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, as he blows shisha in a new video.

The “prodigal son” has asked that he not be judged for his choices since everybody has different paths and he has chosen his.

Although he is the son of the founder of Action Chapel, Deewills has shown zero interest in pursuing the Christian faith, contrary to what his father believes.

Not long ago, Archbishop Dncan-Williams had to notify security in order to prevent him from travelling to Nigeria to meet a rumoured girlfriend.

Deewills was later put into rehab as his father continued to seek medication intervention for what they believed could be a mental disorder that was plaguing him.

In this fresh video, Deewills is not only seen blowing the shisha but is also asked to live his life as he wants and not be judged for not deciding to follow his father and also become a pastor.