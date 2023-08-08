Archipalago throws his baby mama and son out of his house because of his new GH girlfriend (Video)

- Advertisement -

Archipalago has been accused of throwing his baby mama and son out of his house because of his new GH-based girlfriend simply known as Sexy Afra.

According to a popular TikToker who is also based in the US just like Archipalago, the entertainer has thrown his baby mama and son out of his house because of his affair with Sexy Afra.

As explained by the guy, Archipalago initially lied to his baby mama that he was just friends with Sexy Afra.

But it was later discovered that they were in a secret intimate affair.

After a heated argument with his baby mama, Archiplago threw her out of his house and called their relationship a quit so that he can fully enjoy his life with Sexy Afra.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, the eniogmatic figure works as a health assistant in the UStouched down in Ghana to reunite with family and loved ones.



His arrival was a very wholesome one as he was warmly greeted at the airport by none other than his celebrity girlfriend, Sexy Afra.

The couple wasted no time in embracing their return to the spotlight upon Archipalago’s arrival

Taking to TikTok, the duo engaged in a live interaction with their eager fans.

However, the session took an unexpected turn as Archipalago who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a visibly intimate and passionate encounter with his girlfriend.