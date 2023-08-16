type here...
No artiste can beef me because am on a different level – E.L

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The 2016 Vodafone Music Awards Artiste of the Year Elorm Adablah popularly known as E.L. has finally revealed why he doesn’t engage in beef with other artistes just like his other rappers.

According to him, he is not at the same level with some of these acts and it would be deadly if he engages with another rapper in a beef.

He explained that he his diverse skill set and musical versatility has created a niche for him in the music industry and anyone who plans to beef with him knows what or who they are up against.

The ‘Kaa bu Ame’ hitmaker mentioned that he is five artists in one body and that alone shows how versatile he can be on any beat that is presented to him.

“I possess the capabilities of five different artists in one. This allows me to explore various musical genres and styles,” he said.

He further emphasized his versatility by mentioning, “With my personal studio and production skills, I can seamlessly delve into any genre I desire.

“My achievements speak to this, having earned recognition as a producer with awards for ‘Producer of the Year’ on one or two occasions.”

Source:GhPage

