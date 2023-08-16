type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPolitics is the best job in Ghana at the moment - Michy
Entertainment

Politics is the best job in Ghana at the moment – Michy

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Check out Shatta Wale's sad message to Michy after recent heartbreak
- Advertisement -

Television personality Michy has hinted at her plans to venture into politics because that is the most lucrative job in the country at this moment.

Appearing on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Michy mentioned that it has been her dream to venture into politics and she is doing everything within her right path to make sure she achieves that dream.

According to her, she is currently pursuing a degree in Law and that is a step in the right direction for her to achieve her dream of becoming a politician.

Also Read: America over my mother and wife – Young man shares

On doing music as a full-time job, she mentioned that she has dreams and aspirations and that is what is pushing her to to further her education because she can’t still be doing music in her 40s and 50s.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“I have future goals, that’s why I’m going to school now. I don’t see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics,” she shared.

On why she prefers politics and not any other profession, Michy explained that politics kind of provides people with a certain status in society and also opens the door for people to explore.

She concluded: “It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it’s for the status and the chance to help others.”

Read More: Man runs away with a car he was supposed to wash

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways