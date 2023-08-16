- Advertisement -

Television personality Michy has hinted at her plans to venture into politics because that is the most lucrative job in the country at this moment.

Appearing on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Michy mentioned that it has been her dream to venture into politics and she is doing everything within her right path to make sure she achieves that dream.

According to her, she is currently pursuing a degree in Law and that is a step in the right direction for her to achieve her dream of becoming a politician.

On doing music as a full-time job, she mentioned that she has dreams and aspirations and that is what is pushing her to to further her education because she can’t still be doing music in her 40s and 50s.

“I have future goals, that’s why I’m going to school now. I don’t see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics,” she shared.

On why she prefers politics and not any other profession, Michy explained that politics kind of provides people with a certain status in society and also opens the door for people to explore.

She concluded: “It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it’s for the status and the chance to help others.”

