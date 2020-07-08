Home Lifestyle Asamoah Gyan’s beautiful daughter who celebrates her birthday today gets social media...

Asamoah Gyan’s beautiful daughter who celebrates her birthday today gets social media talking

By
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Asamoah Gyan daughter
Asamoah Gyan daughter

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah has shared lovely pictures of her gorgeous daughter on her birthday and gets social media talking about how adorable she looks.

Today, July 8, 2020, happens to be Asamoah Gyan’s daughter Ohemaa’s birthday and the footballer has, in an Instagram post, celebrated her little princess.

In a post that read, ” Somebody help me wish my lovely princess a big happy birthday ??. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much ????????”, the all time top scorer for Ghana marked the beautiful young lady’s special day.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Asamoah Gyan's daughter
Asamoah Gyan’s daughter
Ohemaa Gyan 2
Ohemaa Gyan
Ohemaa 1
Asamoah Gyan's baby
Ohemaa Gyan
Ohemaa
Ohemaa

The skipper is known to be a father to 3 children named Frederick Gyan, Raphael Gyan, and Ohemaa Gyan.

Some Ghanaian celebrities at the comment section were in awe of Ohemaa’s beauty and gave her the best of wishes.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy called her ”Miss World” as other celebrities including entrepreneur and TV host Dentaa, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh aka Lawyer Ntim of Kejetia Vs Makola fame and songstress Mzbel all joined in the conversation.

Stonebwoy's comments
Mzbel's comments
Dentaa comments
Lawyer Ntim comments

Others also joined in the celebrating the pretty little girl.

