Asamoah Gyan’s beautiful daughter who celebrates her birthday today gets social media talking

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah has shared lovely pictures of her gorgeous daughter on her birthday and gets social media talking about how adorable she looks.

READ ALSO: I am not allowing my kids return to school when COVID-19 cases are getting out of hand- Afia Schwar

Today, July 8, 2020, happens to be Asamoah Gyan’s daughter Ohemaa’s birthday and the footballer has, in an Instagram post, celebrated her little princess.

In a post that read, ” Somebody help me wish my lovely princess a big happy birthday ??. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much ????????”, the all time top scorer for Ghana marked the beautiful young lady’s special day.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Asamoah Gyan’s daughter

Ohemaa Gyan

Ohemaa

The skipper is known to be a father to 3 children named Frederick Gyan, Raphael Gyan, and Ohemaa Gyan.

Some Ghanaian celebrities at the comment section were in awe of Ohemaa’s beauty and gave her the best of wishes.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy called her ”Miss World” as other celebrities including entrepreneur and TV host Dentaa, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh aka Lawyer Ntim of Kejetia Vs Makola fame and songstress Mzbel all joined in the conversation.

Others also joined in the celebrating the pretty little girl.