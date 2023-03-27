Comic Actor Dr Likee aka Akaebenezer has revealed that former Blackstars skipper Asamoah Gyan is the one behind his success.

For the past weeks, many people have come out to state how they have been benefiting or have benefitted from the footballer and we believe now is the turn of the actor to also reveal to the world his secret.

Dr Likee was recently made the brand ambassador for Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ ride in Kumasi and was gifted a car by the musician but little did we know Asamoah Gyan was also behind the scene doing his part.

In a post on social media, Dr Likee who is also known as Ras Nene has called on Ghanaians and his fans to help him thank Asamoah Gyan for all the things he has done for him.

According to him, the former Blackstars skipper has been the one behind his success all these while and has been the support pillar for his Street Life foundation.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted “The world should help me thanks this gentleman for all he has done for me in my entire life. He is the brain behind my success. He supported me a lot including my foundation “STREET LIFE “ at Angelic Tv. God bless you and you will always remain in my heart. I love you @asamoah_gyan3”

