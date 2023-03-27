type here...
Ernest Opoku brags about receiving a BJ on a VIP bus
Entertainment

Ernest Opoku brags about receiving a BJ on a VIP bus

By Qwame Benedict
Ernest-Opoku-and lady eating cumcumber
Ernest-Opoku-
Ghanaian Gospel musician Ernest Opoku is gradually getting into the books of fans as the newest controversial figure in the industry following some of his utterances this past few weeks.

In a new statement, the legendary Gospel musician claimed that he once received a BJ from an unknown lady on a VIP bus when he was heading to Accra some years ago.

He made this revelation during an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360.

He said: “From Kumasi to Accra, I sat in a VIP bus at night, and a woman I didn’t recognize from anyplace sat down next to me. And after a while, she began to nod off and lean on me, so I politely requested that she change positions. Thus, she leaned against the glass. “I put in my earphone and listened to Elder Mireku’s music for a while before drifting off to sleep. I awoke from my slumber when I felt a shift in the air, and when I looked up, I saw that the woman in question had my p£nis in her mouth, to which I yelled, “Jesus!”.

After his disclosure, he was asked by the host if he enjoyed the act to which he responded by saying due to how the thing happened, he was shocked and all he did was slap her across the back to prevent her from continuing the act.

    Source:Ghpage

