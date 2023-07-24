type here...
News
News

Asantewaa and her brother likely to be jailed for leaking the nudes of Ama Official

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the leaked nude photos allegedly involving Asantewaa’s brother’s girlfriend.

Over the past two days, Asantewaa and her brother, Kay Verli, have been making headlines on social media due to accusations of leaking explicit photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Speaking on the matter, Mona Gucci pointed out that both Asantewaa and her brother could potentially face severe consequences, including a jail term, for their alleged involvement in the dissemination of the explicit content.

Mona Gucci emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the girl in question is a minor according to the law.

Therefore, Asantewaa’s actions could result in legal repercussions, given the seriousness of sharing explicit content involving a minor.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the authorities will handle the case and whether any legal actions will be taken against those allegedly responsible for the leaked photos.

The incident has sparked widespread debate and discussions on social media, with many expressing concern about the privacy and protection of minors on digital platforms.

The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting others’ privacy and being mindful of the consequences of one’s actions in the digital age.

    Source:GHpage

