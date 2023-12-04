type here...
Asantewaa confirms giving birth in the US; Exciting news drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Late yesterday, rumours that went rife on social media suggested that Ghanaian TikTok Star, Asantewaa has given birth in the US.

The hot gossip was first shared by controversial Ghanaian TikToker who’s currently based in the US and known as Obaa Cee on TikTok.

In a recent video shared on social media, Asantewaa could be seen lying down on a hospital bed.

Recall that a few weeks ago Asantewaa went live on her various social media pages to cry her eyes out and also address the reports that she’s barren.

Most celebrities are living fake lives on social media - TikTok star Asantewaa states

Asantewaa further revealed how some of her haters who have been constantly attacking her are happy about her predicament.

Well, Asantewaa recently travelled to the US and he even shared videos to that effect and according to Obaa Cee, she gave birth in the US about a month ago.

Amidst the trending news, some fans of the socialite have stormed her inbox to inquire about the trending news about her childbirth.

Replying to one of her many fans, Asantewaa only confirmed that she has indeed given birth.

Asantewaa also invited all her fans to the naming ceremony of her newborn.

She intentionally refused to share her new baby’s gender with the world.

Source:GHpage

