Asantewaa gets Ama Official arrested – Video

Young Ghanaian TikToker simply known as Ama Official has reportedly been arrested by Asantewaa and his brother Kay Verli.

Recall that a few weeks ago Ama Official accused Asantewaa of leaking her nudes online.

Asantewaa came out to vehemently deny ever leaking Ama Official’s nudes and maintained that she had nothing to do with the trending leaks.

However, Ama Official still maintained that she was the one who leaked the video and went on an insult spree on her on TikTok.

Asantewaa who wants to redeem herself from the tag that she was the one who leaked the video has involved the police.

At the moment, Ama Official is currently in the hands Amasaman Police Officials pending investigations.

Ghanaians blast Ama Official for saying Kay Verli has small manhood

17-year-old aspiring TikTok influencer who’s simply known as Ama Official on social media has taken over social media trends with her recent claims about Kay Verli.

In a now trending video, the TikToker made certain revelations about her bedroom encounter with Kay Verli.

As alleged by Ama Official in the video, Kay Verli suffers from premature ejaculation and he also has a small manhood. READ MORE HERE

