Steve Harvey and wife finally breaks silence

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harevy have finally broken silence on their purported divorce for the first time.

According to the couple, they haven’t split and they are still together.

Contrary to the reports that Marjorie cheated on Steve Harvey with their chef and bodyguard, the power couple are still together.

This information was relayed to the general public by Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife



Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:

Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:



Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:

Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:

Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:

Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.

Steve Harvey Wife Cheats FAQs

Why did Steve Harvey’s marriage fail

He stayed away from his family as he worked to become an established comedian. This struggle eventually led to a divorce, and the couple separated in 1994.

The split was rumoured to be the result of Harvey cheating on his wife and deserting her when she was expecting their third child.

How many ex-wives does Steve Harvey Have

Marcia Harvey ( m. 1981; div. 1994) Mary Shackelford ( m. 1996; div. 2005) Marjorie Bridges ( m. 2007)

Does Steve Harvey has an ex-wife

Yes, Marcia Harvey

