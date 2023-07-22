Asantewaa reportedly leaks the atopa video of her brother and lady he chopped and dumped

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Asantewaa, and her brother are facing severe backlash on the internet following rumours that she was involved in leaking nude photos of her brother’s girlfriend.

In a video that has gone viral, Asantewaa’s brother, Kay Verli, was accused of having a relationship with a TikTok lady, but later decided to end it.

However, the lady refused to accept the breakup and started threatening both Asantewaa and her brother.

In a spiteful act of revenge, it is alleged that Asantewaa leaked the lady’s nude photos online.

Reacting to the accusations, Asantewaa has taken to her Snapchat page to vehemently deny her involvement in the leaked photos.

She made it clear that she had no part in the incident and refuted the claims made against her.

Asantewaa’s actions and behaviour have often garnered attention due to her constant efforts to fit in and gain popularity.

She is known for her inclination towards pulling controversial stunts and making attention-grabbing statements.

The situation has since sparked heated discussions on social media, with many criticizing Asantewaa and her brother for their alleged involvement in the leaked photos.