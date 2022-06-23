Asantewaa’s mother-in-law speaks about her marriage with her son

- Advertisement -

Recall that in early January this year, Tiktok star, Asantewaa and her manager made it into the headlines after it was alleged some unscrupulous people on the internet that they were dating.

After the fake claims went viral on the internet, a lot of social media users angrily descended on the socialite for disgracing herself and her innocent and respected husband.

Although Asantewaa dropped a series of posts on her social media pages to debunk the assertions that she was in an affair with her manager but a lot of Ghanaians refused to accept her rebuttal.

Others even went to the extreme of calling on her inlaws to dissolve her marriage with their son.

Well, Asantewaa’s mother-in-law has finally commented on her daughter-in-law’s alleged affair with her manager.

Speaking in a phone-in interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, Asantewaa’s mother-in-law dismissed the claims that she’s not happy with how Asantewaa interacts with her manager.

She also expressed how happy she is for Asantewaa with reference to how far her career has climbed.

The happy mother-in-law also called on critics to stop attacking Asantewaa and her son Mr Jeffery because they are happy with their marriage irrespective of Asantewaa’s career choice.

Asantewaa can now enjoy her content creation in peace with attacks for netizens because her mother-in-law has solidly thrown her weight behind her.