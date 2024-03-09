Asenso Boakye, King Eben, Akosua Agyapong And More Pay Their Last Respect to Dr. Grace Boadu

- Advertisement -

The final funeral ceremony for the late Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu was scheduled to come off today, 9th March, 2024.

Well, the popular Ghanaian herbal doctor was laid early today as loved ones, family, neighbors, and Ghanaians were made to pay their last respects to her.

Following that, Dr. Grace Boadu was sent to the cemetery and was finally buried as the funeral ceremony continued.

In videos trending online, some Ghanaian celebrities, personalities, and chiefs were captured at the funeral ceremony of the late herbal doctor.

MP for Bantama, Hon. Asensp Boakye, media personality, King Eben, and musician Akosua Agyapong among others are just to mention a few personalities that have been captured at the ongoing funeral ceremony of Dr. Grace Boadu.