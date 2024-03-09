Kyekyeku Does Not Respect- Abro The Big Mouth

- Advertisement -

FIPAG PRO, media personality, and self-acclaimed blogger, Abro the Big Mouth has descended heavily on actor Kyekyeku following his massive movie premiere.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart in trouble as John Kumah’s wife drags him to the police station

Abro has labeled Kyekyeku a disrespectful person for his refusal to invite him and some leaders of the Kumawood movie.

According to Abro, irrespective of how busy Kyekyeku was before his much-anticipated movie premiere, he still was supposed to specially invite some prominent people in the Kumawood, including himself.

READ ALSO: Mother of Grace Boadu Cries Like A Baby At Her Funeral

In an interview on Angel FM monitored by Ghpage.com, Abro the Big Mouth said “Kyekyeku did not invite me. A whole me, Abro, he did not invite me”.

Abro noted, “There are some key people you should give that respect. I am key to Kyekyeku. He should know that by now. FIPAG he did not invite us, a whole FIPAG he did not invite us”.

Explaining why neither he nor any of the FIPAG executives attended the program, Abro said “I am talking as FIPAG pro and I am the one responsible for making this known. What am I going to do there? Someone is doing his program and he did not invite me so what am I going to do there?”.

READ ALSO: Dr. Grace Boadu Goes Home Today; Video From Her Funeral Trends

Abro concluded that Kyekyeku has become very proud and disrespectful.