Kwaisey Pee, a highlife musician, has criticized Ghanaians for spending too much time in church.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he mentioned that a nearby church can hold services all day long.

The musician from Ghana was astounded by how long some people spend in church.

He claimed that it is insane for individuals to attend church all day.

Pee claimed that even the white folks who converted black people to religion wouldn’t waste much time in worship.

He thinks it is crazy for them to attend church all day.

Religion, according to Kwaisey Pee, is ruining Africa.

He continued by mentioning how some ladies appreciate and follow the directions of their pastors more than their spouses.

Do you agree with his statement?