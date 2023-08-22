Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The boss of Common Sense Family(CSF) Avram Ben Moshe has accused the leader and founder of LightHouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of impregnating a member of his church.

According to Ben Moshe, the fact that the respected preacher is advising and speaking in favour of polygamy means he is planning on getting a second wife and he wants to prep the minds of his members.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, he noted that the preacher suddenly changed to promote polygamy pointing to the fact that he has impregnated one of the ladies in his church and wants to marry her.

His comment comes days after a video of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills defending polygamy using the bible went viral.

He asserts that God does not indicate condemnation of a man having more than one wife anywhere in the Bible. He mentioned the Old Testament patriarchs, who frequently had two or more wives.

He said that the Bible makes it clear that women are not permitted to wield any kind of power over men, including preaching over them.

Watch the video below: