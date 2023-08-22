Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Drama unfolded yesterday at the Circuit Court as businesswoman Diamond Appiah was abruptly detained again shortly after being released by a court in connection with an alleged fraudulent land transaction.

A thorough investigation claims that the charge against her was dismissed by the Office of the Attorney under a procedure approved by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney.

She was nonetheless taken away by the police shortly after leaving the courtroom.

Diamond Appiah was detained and charged on January 17 of this year for allegedly engaging in a $ 30,000 fraudulent land transaction.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Appiah, who is accused of selling Ayisha Modi a plot of property in East Legon Hills for $ 30,000, was given a bail bond of GHC 300,000.

However, the prosecutor, DSP Evans Kesse, informed the court in court on Monday, August 21, 2023, that the case had been forwarded to the attorney general’s office for guidance.

He claimed that as a result, a case withdrawal request was made.

As a result, DSP Kesse declared that the case “shall not continue” in accordance with the paperwork submitted by Mrs Evelyn Keelson.

The prosecution had no case against his client, according to the accused’s attorney, and the use of the law to thwart justice was not for any reason.

The court that His Honor presided over After hearing the arguments, Mr. Isaac Addo acknowledged that a Chief State Attorney had filed and signed such a process.

According to him, the accused person is entitled to be released after such a process has been filed.

Watch the video below:

However, it wasn’t immediately obvious why Diamond Appiah, who was grinning, had been released and then taken back into custody.