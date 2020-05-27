AY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

New social media sensation AY Poyoo is likely to be hit with a lawsuit by failed assemblyman Hon. Aponkye real name Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim.

According to Hon. Aponkye, the comedian and rapper is trying to steal his name Aponkye so he can trend and he wouldn’t sit idle and watch that to happen.

In an interview with Joy News, Honorable Aponkye expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that AY Poyoo is riding on ‘his alone’ slogan, Aponkye to gain fame, and he’s very ready to sue him because he has registered his Aponkye title.

Also Read: Hon Aponkye shares Koko to people of Adukrom Nima amid lockdown (Video)

Watch the video of his interview below:

Hon. Aponkye was recently in the news for sharing his morli koko to his community during the lockdown.

According to him, the reason why he embarked on this project is that most of the people in the Adukrom Nima community are not financially stable to afford food in the morning.