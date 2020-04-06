type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Hon Aponkye shares Koko to people of Adukrom Nima amid lockdown (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Disappointed Assembly Man of Adukrom Nima Ibrahim Issah Ampim aka Hon Aponkye is back again in the news headline, but this time around, fulfilling a promise he said to do when he gets into power as an Assemblyman.

Hon. Aponkye, making his dream come true took to the streets of Adukrom Nima, his community to share ‘Koko’ and bread to inhabitants amid the lockdown as some people do find it difficult to afford breakfast.

In a video sighted, Hon. Aponkye adhered to a safety precaution amid the outbreak as he was seen wearing a nose mask whiles sharing the ‘koko’ to the people.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Hon. Aponkye speaking to KOO TV who were at the very location he was sharing the ‘koko’ said; the reason why he embarked on this project is that most of the people in the Adukrom Nima community are not financially stable to afford food in the morning.

He’s confident that in the next District Assembly elections he shall come out successful judging from how he was hailed by his people when he was sharing the ‘Koko’

