- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has rained curses on controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger for attacking Rev. Obofour after his enstoolment as a chief last weekend.

The two have been on the neck of each other for weeks now and following Afia’s apology to Ayisha, we thought the two had made peace.

But that isn’t the case as the two have renewed their fight following a comment made by Afia Schwarzenegger following the enstoolment of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour as Ga Sempe Mants3 at Bortiano.

After the news of his enstoolment went viral, Afia Schwar questioned why the Ga traditional council would make an Asante who can’t speak their language a Chief.

Also Read: Obofour can’t speak Ga, you people are jokers – Afia Schwarzenegger

The comment angered Ayisha Modi who took to social media to reveal how Afia Schwarzenegger begged Rev Obofour for money to be able to take care of her daughter.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwarzenegger has been using Pena as an excuse to be begging for money from people.

Afia Schwarzenegger who isn’t pleased with the revelations hit back by making a series of videos raining curses on Ayisha Modi for spewing lies against her.

She invoked Antoa Nyama to kill Ayisha Modi and her family for lying about her and her daughter.

Also Read: Rev Obofour & wife enstooled as Abuafuohene & Abuafuohemaa at Tepa

The unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy is angry with the way Afia Schwarzenegger is behaving insisted that she(Afia Schwar) truly took money from Obofour adding that her curses would rather kill her.

She mentioned one Quophi Akotuah Ghana as the one Afia Schwar sent to come for the money from Rev Obofour.

She posted: “You will die from ur own curses. The money you went to call @quophiakotuahghana to come beg from me cos u are shy came from Rev obofour. We sent you the money the very next day and u sent an audio of appreciation which the audios are here. A lie must have good memories. @quophiakotuahghana come out and tell the world Afia didn’t call u to beg for the money from me. This is very sick and needs serious help.”

See screenshot below: