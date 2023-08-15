type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsForeign Affairs Minister slams passport officers for charging applicants GH¢2,000, GH¢3,000 for...
News

Foreign Affairs Minister slams passport officers for charging applicants GH¢2,000, GH¢3,000 for passport acquisition

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
- Advertisement -

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has lashed out at some passport office staff who connive with middlemen to demand exorbitant fees for the acquisition of passports.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Monday, August 14 stormed the passport office in Accra unannounced to vent her anger and sacked some officers for aiding middlemen (Goro boys) to charge between GHS2000 and GHS3000 for passports.

Describing the act as wrong, the minister wondered how a GH¢100 standard service and a GH¢150 for expedited service had shot up astronomically.

Her visit to the passport office was on the back of reports in the media that the issue of ‘Goro boys’ in the passport acquisition process has become rife.

Speaking to the media after the visit, she said “Just two days ago the reports in the Daily Guide newspaper that the issue of goro people involved in our passport acquisition process has become rife.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“It is wrong. How can One Hundred Ghana Cedis for standard service to acquire a passport and One Hundred and Fifty Cedis for expedited service be bumped up to GHS2000 and GHS3000, it is wrong.

“The goro boys are outside the passport office, they need somebody inside to work with, they cannot do it on their own. People are paying GHS2000, or GHS3000 to acquire a passport? Why should this be so?”

READ MORE: Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help – Video

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways