type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleWoman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help...
Lifestyle

Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help - Video
- Advertisement -

A woman who has been pregnant since 2022 sobs as she expresses her wish to give birth already.

Sharing a video with her enormous baby belly on Tiktok, the lady identified as @mshuneh shocked the world as she announced that she had been pregnant since 2022.


With a witty caption that read, “When you’ve been pregnant since 2022, and 2024 is just around the corner,” she expressed her exhaustion, stating, “Am over with this pregnancy.”

She didn’t say when exactly she got pregnant in 2022 or if she was due past her delivery date, but her comments were filled with prayers from around the world for the safe birth of her child.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to new video of ‘sidechick’ Deborah Adablah looking hungry, pale and darker

@Sunshine said: “All I can see is twins safe delivery and congratulations I receive mine in jesus name Amen.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

@sky babe reacted: “Your belle Dey fear me safe delivery ma.”

@TikTok Queen said: “How is dat even possible.”

@Niniola said: “Safe delivery.”

@Teddy bear commented: “I don tire self jus thinking of how induced myself.”

@folawe400 reacted: “My stomach size right now.”

@kaffyayodejiayinl reacted: “Sooner than u expected in Jesus name.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: How Frank Naro slapped his married sugar mummy after chopping her in a hotel ‘exposed’ – Video

@mshuneh

Am over with this pregnancy #foryoupage #pregnanttiktok #boymom #fyp? #viralvideo

? original sound – Ring Tail

READ ALSO: “iPhone 12 and other deep secrets ” – Frank Naro’s married sugar mummy speaks for the first time – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways