Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help – Video

A woman who has been pregnant since 2022 sobs as she expresses her wish to give birth already.

Sharing a video with her enormous baby belly on Tiktok, the lady identified as @mshuneh shocked the world as she announced that she had been pregnant since 2022.



With a witty caption that read, “When you’ve been pregnant since 2022, and 2024 is just around the corner,” she expressed her exhaustion, stating, “Am over with this pregnancy.”

She didn’t say when exactly she got pregnant in 2022 or if she was due past her delivery date, but her comments were filled with prayers from around the world for the safe birth of her child.

@Sunshine said: “All I can see is twins safe delivery and congratulations I receive mine in jesus name Amen.”

@sky babe reacted: “Your belle Dey fear me safe delivery ma.”

@TikTok Queen said: “How is dat even possible.”

@Niniola said: “Safe delivery.”

@Teddy bear commented: “I don tire self jus thinking of how induced myself.”

@folawe400 reacted: “My stomach size right now.”

@kaffyayodejiayinl reacted: “Sooner than u expected in Jesus name.”

