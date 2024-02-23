“Baako suro” – Lilwin who insulted Martha Ankomah says he was just joking as the actress sues him for Ghc 5 million

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has alleged that his video that went viral a few weeks ago in which he was seen visibly angry and insulting Martha Ankomah was just a joke as he was acting.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win asserted that the video in question, which sparked widespread speculation, was a scene from a movie he was working on.

He clarified that the snippet circulating online was taken out of context.

“The video I did is a movie. I was acting… I was not angry. I had done some makeup,” he explained, indicating his intent to leave the resolution of the issue to legal professionals.



Lilwin continued that, he wasn’t serious about his outburst towards Martha in the video. He claims he was only acting, as evidenced by the makeup used.

Lilwin’s explanation follows after Martha Ankomah sued him for denigrating her reputation.

The writ commanded Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.

Martha Ankomah sues Lilwin

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah took legal actions against fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win for defaming her in a video he made that went viral on social media.

She sued him for defamation and demanded a Gh¢5 million compensation in addition to other damages.

In a writ of summons filed, Martha Ankomah claimed that the statement made by Lil Win had caused harm to her reputation and the brand, GTP.

Martha Ankomah is insisted in the writ that Lil Win falsely accused her of expressing disdain towards Kumawood actors, by refusing to collaborate with Kumawood actors due to their perceived lack of quality storylines.