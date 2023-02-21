The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, Maxin Mawushie Mensah popularly known as Baby Maxin turns a year older today, 21st February 2023.

Baby Maxin turns 4 today and to mark her special day, Nana Ama McBrown has flooded social media with beautiful pictures.

Baby Maxin slayed in two beautiful outfits to mark her special day.

Nana Ama shared on Instagram; “My Heart ?? is Filled with Joy. My Heart ?? is Full of You Mama. My God Has Made Me. He Has Bless Me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ????. I Love ?? You So Much. God I Will Forever Be Grateful ??. We Thank you God ??.

ALSO READ: “3 years strong & classy” -Nana Ama McBrown drops cute birthday photos of Baby Maxin dressed like a princess

See photos below;

Baby Maxin is the only biological child of Nana Ama Mcbrown hence she receives special love, treatment and care.