Bawku: Prison officers and military personnel fight dirty (Video)

Recall that in February this year, the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said residents of the region are now living in fear following renewed clashes in Bawku.

The House of Chiefs stated that the clashes have escalated to other parts of the region, creating panic and fear among residents.

President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, further added that the Bawku crisis must be addressed head-on.

“The Upper East is generally a peaceful region until the Bawku crisis erupted into proportions beyond human imagination. The crisis has reached a stage where everybody is highly suspicious of their neighbour.



“We are no longer safe in the region. Whether you are Kusasi, Mamprusi, or a well-meaning citizen who wants to see peace in the area, you are tagged to either of the warring factions.”

Immediately after his plea to the government, the interior minister sent a troop of military men to the area to help restore calm and order.

However, a video that has surfaced on social media shows a set of soldiers and prison officers fighting amongst themselves.



The video has since drawn national attention as the cause of the fight between the two security factions is yet to be known.



