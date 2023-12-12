type here...
Bawumia is the only one that can move Ghana’s economy forward – Ofori-Atta

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has thrown his support behind the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and urged Ghanaians to throng their support behind him as the next leader of the country.

According to him, the current Vice President is the only person capable of expanding the economic gains Ghana has achieved in the past few years.

The unpopular Finance Minister added ;

“I am very sure. I am very confident that the economy will turn around. It is difficult for me to understand how anybody can do much in four years.

That is just a reality of the situation and therefore when you have economic challenges the question is, as you believe we have turned the corner and are moving ahead, I think those able hands are needed and Bawumia should be able to do that,”

Ken Ofori-Atta said this in an interview with the media at Kyebi on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

